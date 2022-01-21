Tuesday, Jan. 11
• At 4:36 p.m. an officer responded to a house on the 3800 block off Abercrombie Lane for a report of a burglary. The complaint’s daughter stated that she left the house at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Jan 8 and returned home around 6 or 7 p.m. Jan. 9. The front door was left wide open and there were wine bottles frozen in the entry way. The daughter stated that she was only missing her Health Savings Account card. The door was cracked open. There are no suspects or follow-up required at this time. It is assumed that the daughter left the door latch open and the door did not close all the way.
• Officers responded to Second Street North for a personal crisis at 2:07 p.m. There was a personal dispute between two residents at the property regarding being in the common space at the same time. A 59-year-old female wanted to file a complaint through building management. At 3:26 p.m., the psychiatrist of one of the residents called to give further insight into what she felt was going on.
• At 2:10 p.m. the Stillwater police received a report of identity theft from a 24-year-old who found a discrepancy in her checking and savings accounts at US Bank indicating two checks were written on Jan. 6 for $2,550 and $2,580. She filled out an affidavit of forgery and was reimbursed for the two fraudulent charges. A short while after she received a phone call from the Louisville, Kentucky Police Department stating that they had a suspect in custody. The suspect had fake state ID cards, the victim’s Social Security information, as well as banking information. She filed a report at the request of Louisville Police Department for charging on their end. She had never lost possession of her cards or billfolds, so it is unknown how the suspect obtained her personal information.
Thursday, Jan. 13
• At 2:37 p.m., a 78-year-old woman in the 1600 block of Greeley Street reported that she received a call that her daughter was involved in a car accident and in a holding cell. The caller told the woman her daughter’s her bail was set for $20,000. The victim was concerned for her daughter and stated that she would not be able to pay $20,000 but could pay $500. The victim sent a $500 Moneygram to the Dominican Republic. Later that day the victim spoke with her daughter and discovered that she had been at work since 7 a.m. and told her mom that she was scammed. There was no way to retrieve funds. When police officers attempted to call back the fake number, they received an out of service message. Police gave the victim information on how to prevent this type of theft in the future. Total amount of loss was $500.
Saturday, Jan. 15
• At 6:26 p.m., in the 100 block of Olive St., Officers received a complaint from 53-year-old female stating that she was out with friends earlier in the evening when she received a Facetime call from an unknown number. The man had been performing inappropriate acts on himself. He continued to call back after he was blocked. Attempts to call the number proved unsuccessful from police officers. Police advised that she stop answering his calls in hopes that he would leave her alone.
