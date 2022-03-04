• At 4:37 a.m., an unknown male called and briefly described suspicious behavior between an intoxicated girl and her boyfriend. The caller provided little information and was not very specific about what happened. This incident was cleared without any further details. No personal information about the caller given.
• At 11:47 p.m., Stillwater officers were called to a hotel located on North Main St. for a harassment report of a male who the hotel owners allege has been prank calling them for the past couple years. The hotel owners know this male from a previous contact back in 2020. The officers spoke with this 19-year-old male from Stillwater, and he admitted to prank calling the hotel in 2020 but insisted he has not called since then. The police hung-up on the male and shortly after the hotel owners received another call from an anonymous number shouting racial slurs. The hotel management was given information on how to start the Harassment Restraining Order, and were told to document any new calls that they receive.
Monday, Feb. 14
• 1:24 p.m., police received a call from the 400 block of South Greeley St. A vehicle started on fire when the owner tried to jumpstart it. Stillwater Fire Department responded and quickly controlled the fire. No injuries or estimated damage lost reported.
• At 3:56 p.m., from the 900 block of N. William St., police followed up about an ongoing noise complaint issue regarding a homeowner running a business out of their property. The neighbor is unhappy about the ongoing noise issue. The police will check the noise levels with a meter.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
• At 9:29 a.m., a 43-year-old female from Stillwater called wanting to pick up storage items from her home on the 2000 block of Cottage Drive when her former roommate/ex-boyfriend was no longer there. Her boyfriend is a 59-year-old male from Stillwater as well. The female was able to pick up her items without issue. No follow-up was needed.
Wednesday Feb. 16
• A 51-year-old female from Stillwater called the police at 6:44 p.m. about a suspicious vehicle in the area of Macey Way. The caller reported that earlier in the evening there was a white Sudan driving fairly quickly down the road. When the driver of the vehicle saw the female leave her residence earlier in the day he slowed his car and parked in a nearby parking spot and remained there for several minutes. Reports show that another different female called with a similar report about the same car.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.