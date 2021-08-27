• A 41-year-old male called police to the area of South Fifth and West Pine streets just after 11 a.m. Aug. 8 to report an assault. The complainant stated he was walking his dog in that area and made contact with a homeowner whose vehicle was parked in a way that it obstructed the sidewalk. The complainant stated he made a sarcastic remark to the homeowner about it and about a thin blue line bumper sticker on the vehicle. The complainant reported that the homeowner began yelling at him, at which point he dialed 911 and the homeowner slapped the phone from his hand, also grazing his nose. The homeowner admitted to his actions, and it was determined that it was an accident that he hit the complainant’s face. The complainant told police he is not pressing any charges.
• Police received a call around 11:20 a.m. Aug. 8 from someone reporting they had seen a male in the 100 block of South Main Street openly carrying a firearm on his hip. Officers responding were unable to locate the man.
• A 32-year-old woman in the 300 block of West Laurel St. called police at 12:45 p.m. Aug. 9 to report a suspicious vehicle that had driven by her residence several times and had, at least in one instance, also parked behind her. The woman stated she was concerned that her ex might be having people follow her. Police were unable to confirm whether this ex had violated any restraining order.
• A woman in the 14000 block of North 62nd St. called police around 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9 to report a catalytic converter theft. The woman stated it had been stolen sometime between Aug. 5 and Aug. 9. Her son had taken the vehicle on the morning of Aug. 6 and had noticed that it was making a loud noise but did not check underneath the vehicle until Aug. 9, at which time it was found the converter was missing. The estimated loss is between $100 and $200. A camera had recorded the theft but no distinguishing features of the perpetrator could be made out.
• Police were called to the 1100 block of Parkwood Lane shortly before 2 p.m. Aug. 10. A neighbor had reported that a young woman was sleeping in her vehicle, which was parked in the street. Officers responding confirmed with the woman, 20, that she lived in the area, that she had made up with her mother and would be moving back in with her. Officers then detected a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car, and a cursory search turned up marijuana paraphernalia and a white powdery substance that was tested and confirmed to be cocaine. The woman was arrested and taken to Washington County Jail with charges pending for fifth degree possession of a schedule 1-4 narcotic, drug paraphernalia and small amount of marijuana.
• Officers responded to the 500 block of West Pine St. just before 10 p.m. Aug. 10 on a report of assault. A 56-year-old Stillwater man and a 51-year-old Stillwater man who were sharing an apartment there both claimed it was the other man who struck first. Neither man sustained injuries and neither wanted to press charges.
• Police arrived at a summer camp drop-off site in the 100 block of Rutherford Road just after 12:15 p.m. Aug. 11. A woman had called to report that a lone man had driven up to the drop-off site in a black Honda with dark tinted windows and no license plate and had parked behind the bus while kids boarded. The man had no child to drop off, and police learned that other parents and the bus drivers had also found this suspicious. The area will be monitored and have extra patrol for the duration of the summer camp.
• Officers arrived with Stillwater Fire Department in the 1600 block of Morningside Road just after 10:30 p.m. Aug. 12 on a report of a small fire. The fire department was able to contain the fire, which had started in the attic, and prevent further damage to the home. No one was injured and the homeowner was given information for insurance.
• Police were called to Ziggy’s On Main in the 100 block of South Main Street at 10:45 p.m. Aug. 14. Arriving on site, officers found a man on the ground being held down by a group of other men. These men reported that the man on the ground, still actively trying to kick, had been fighting. The suspect, a 52-year-old from Maplewood, was then advised he was under arrest, at which point he began yelling obscenities to others in the bar. Police learned that the suspect had arrived at the bar intoxicated and was denied entry but that he then followed other patrons inside. The suspect had then proceeded to push the bouncer and punched him in the head. Still intoxicated, the suspect was taken to Washington County Jail and cited for assault in the fifth degree, disorderly conduct and brawling.
