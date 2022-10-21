Pollinators, “Bee Aware” – Interactive Exhibit Through Nov. 11
Stop in between now and Nov. 11 to explore the Pollinators, “Bee Aware” exhibit.
This traveling tabletop exhibit is brought to the library by State Library Services in partnership with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. Patrons can interact with fun components that emphasize the importance of pollinators in our daily lives, their challenges to survival, and ways we can help them.
You’ll learn why we need bees for about 1/3 of our natural food supply. For additional resources, visit the Minnesota Pollution Control website (pca.state.mn.us) or browse our collection of native gardening books such as Native Plant Gardening for Birds, Bees & Butterflies: Upper Midwest by Jaret Daniels and The Little gardener: Helping Children Connect with the Natural World by Julie Cerny. There are actions you can take right now to support pollinators for next spring and summer.
Upcoming Events:
Care for Magical Creatures: Saturday, Oct. 22, 10:30 a.m.
Discover the incredible adaptations that help animals to survive and thrive in the wild, and how these adaptations compare to the magical abilities of creatures in our favorite stories. Learn about how Carpenter Nature Center staff care for these animals and how you can help care for animals in the wild. No registration is required.
Puzzle Tournament: Saturday, Oct. 22, 1:30 p.m.
Come be a part of our Jigsaw Puzzle Tournament. Teams of 2 to 4 people compete to finish the same 550-piece puzzle in the least amount of time. Prizes will be awarded to the first two teams to finish the puzzle. Registration is required.
Genealogy Help: Saturday, Oct. 22, 2 p.m.
Sign up for an hour-long session to work individually with our genealogy specialist librarian at Stillwater Public Library. Registration is required.
Sing, Play, Learn - Los Animales y la Música! Tuesday, Oct. 25, 10:30 a.m.
Join MacPhail Center for Music’s early childhood music specialists as we explore the magic of music and play in Spanish. Through hands-on musical play activities, families will experience music’s impact on learning and reading readiness. This program is for 0–5-year-olds and their caregiver. Pre-registration for each child is required.
Romance Book Club: Tuesday, Oct. 25, 6:00 p.m.
Join us on online for a book club of all things romance! This month’s theme is spooky romance. Registration is required to receive the Zoom meeting link.
Preschool Storytime: Wednesday, Oct. 26, 10:30 a.m.
Join Baby Bear and Miss Kim for stories, songs, poems and more to encourage the development of early literacy skills. Storytime will be held inside. No registration is required.
Baby & Toddler Storytime: Thursday, Oct. 27, 10:30 a.m.
Enjoy an interactive storytime with your child that includes early literacy fun with books, songs, fingerplay and body movement. Ages 0-3. Storytime will be held inside. No registration is required.
Friends Used Book Donation Drive: Saturday, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Donate your gently used books to the library! We’ll be collecting books on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 5 in the library’s parking ramp on Third Street.
Quote of the Week:
“Where there are bees there are flowers, and wherever there are flowers there is new life and hope.”
- Christy Lefteri, The Beekeeper of Aleppo
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.