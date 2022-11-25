This year’s National Book Award Winners were announced in November. Established in 1950, the National Book Awards annually recognize the best in American literature published that year. A panel of judges, consisting of writers, critics, booksellers and librarians, spend the summer reading between 150 and 500 books in their assigned category. They then select a Longlist of ten titles, narrow it down to five, and then finally determine the winner. The 2022 winners in the categories of Fiction, Nonfiction, and Young People’s Literature are:
“The Rabbit Hutch” by Tess Gunty: Ethereally beautiful and formidably intelligent, Blandine shares her apartment with three teenage boys she neither likes nor understands, all, like her, now aged out of the state foster care system that has repeatedly failed them, all searching for meaning in their lives. Set over one sweltering week in July and culminating in a bizarre act of violence that finally changes everything, “The Rabbit Hutch” is a savagely beautiful and bitingly funny snapshot of contemporary America, a gorgeous and provocative tale of loneliness and longing, entrapment and, ultimately, freedom. (Source: Publisher Alfred A. Knopf; 2022 National Book Award Winner in Fiction)
“South to America” by Imani Perry: An essential, surprising journey through the history, rituals, and landscapes of the American South—and a revelatory argument for why you must understand the South in order to understand America. We all think we know the South. But the idiosyncrasies, dispositions and habits of the region are stranger and more complex than much of the country tends to acknowledge. This is the story of a Black woman and native Alabaman returning to the region she has always called home and considering it with fresh eyes. Weaving together stories of immigrant communities, contemporary artists, exploitative opportunists, enslaved peoples, unsung heroes, her own ancestors and her lived experiences, Imani Perry crafts a tapestry unlike any other. (Source: Publisher ECCO; 2022 National Book Award Winner in Nonfiction)
“All My Rage” by Sabaa Tahir: A family extending from Pakistan to California, deals with generations of young love, old regrets and forgiveness. Lahore, Pakistan - Then: Misbah is a dreamer and storyteller, newly married to Toufiq in an arranged match. After their young life is shaken by tragedy, they come to the United States and open the Clouds’ Rest Inn Motel, hoping for a new start. Juniper, California – Now: Salahudin and Noor are more than best friends; they are family. Growing up as outcasts in the small desert town of Juniper, California, they understand each other the way no one else does. Sal and Noor must ask themselves what friendship is worth—and what it takes to defeat the monsters in their pasts and the ones in their midst. (Source: Publisher Razorbill; 2022 National Book Award Winner in Young People’s Literature)
To place a hold on these sought-after titles, visit our website at stillwaterlibrary.org or call us at 651-275-4338. Our librarians can also help you find past National Book Award winners and finalists.
Upcoming Events:
Romance Book Club: Tuesday, Nov. 29, 6:00 p.m.
Join us on Zoom for a book club of all things romance! This month’s theme is Neurodiverse Romance. For a list of suggested authors, contact the library or visit the fireplace in the Romance Room on the second floor. Register to receive a link to the Zoom meeting.
Join Baby Bear and Miss Kim for stories, songs, poems and more to encourage the development of early literacy skills. Storytime will be held inside. No registration is required.
Mystery Book Club: Wednesday, Nov. 30, 6:00 p.m.
Our theme this month is “Non-fictitious November.” Join us in reading mysteries featuring real-life characters, either as the main character/detective or as side characters. For title suggestions fitting the monthly theme, contact the library or see the fireplace display in the Mystery room on the upper level of the library. No registration is required.
Contact: Stillwater Public Library is open on Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visit us at stillwaterlibrary.org, call 651-275-4338, or email splinfo@ci.stillwater.mn.us for more information.
To receive library updates in your inbox, sign up for our e-newsletter at stillwaterlibrary.org. If you are interested in obtaining a library card to access the broadest array of library services, apply for a free card online at stillwaterlibrary.org.
Quote:
“Great passions grow into monsters in the dark of the mind; but if you share them with loving friends they remain human, they can be endured.”
