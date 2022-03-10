Class 3A individuals

Apple Valley

Austin Laudenbach – 1-2 at 113 pounds; finished 44-7.

Keiichi Kong – 2-2 at 120; finished 41-11.

Tyler Laudenbach – 0-2 at 126; finished 27-19.

Jayden Haueter – fourth at 132; 3-2 in tournament; finished 41-10.

Ian Haueter – forfeited two matches at 138; finished 18-19.

Marcell Booth – fourth at 160; 4-2 in tournament; finished 38-12.

Conner Elliott – 0-2 at 220; finished 40-11

Burnsville

Xavier Ripplinger – 0-1 at 138 pounds; finished 33-4.

Eagan

Austin Kalina – 0-1 at 160; finished 23-14.

Eastview

Nolan Enderlein – sixth at 106 pounds; 2-3 in tournament; finished 32-11.

Ezra Formaneck – 1-2 at 170; finished 31-9.

Ethan Dupont – 0-1 at 195; finished 30-9.

Alex Baccoli – 0-2 at 220; finished 23-10.

Farmington

Davis Parrow – second at 106 pounds; 3-1 in tournament; finished 35-5.

Dylan Olson – 0-2 at 152; finished 22-13.

Cole Han-Lindemyer – second at 170; 3-1 in tournament; finished 36-3.

Gavin O’Neill – 0-2 at 182; finished 25-12.

Andrew Keeler – third at 285; 5-1 in tournament; finished 30-6.

Lakeville North

Jore Volk – champion at 132 pounds; 4-0 in tournament; finished 30-1.

Zach Hanson – champion at 145; 4-0 in tournament; finished 48-2.

Kley Krause – 0-1 at 152; finished 25-12.

Antonio Menard – 2-2 at 195; finished 26-12.

Conor Popp – 0-2 at 285; finished 26-18.

Lakeville South

Peyton Hermann – third at 160 pounds; 5-1 in tournament; finished 27-3.

Rosemount

Liam Anderson – 0-2 at 126 pounds; finished 30-13.

Class 1A individuals

Trinity at River Ridge

Zack Chen – 0-1 at 120 pounds; finished 21-5.

David Gregory – fourth at 126; 4-2 in tournament; finished 35-5.

Girls

Apple Valley

Hanah Schuster – fourth at 107 pounds; 0-2 in tournament; finished 12-2.

Grace Alagbo – champion at 145; 2-0 in tournament; finished 15-1.

Eastview

Riley Myers – champion at 138 pounds; 2-0 in tournament; finished 17-11.

Elsie Olson – third at 185; 1-1 in tournament; finished 10-18.

