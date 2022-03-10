Burnsville senior Xavier Ripplinger controls his opponent in a first-round match at 138 pounds in the Class 3A wrestling tournament
Eagan's Austin Kalina tangles with his first-round opponent in the state Class 3A wrestling tournament. Kalina competed at 160 pounds.
David Gregory (left) of Trinity at River Ridge finished fourth at 126 pounds in the state Class 3A wrestling tournament.
Class 3A individuals
Apple Valley
Austin Laudenbach – 1-2 at 113 pounds; finished 44-7.
Keiichi Kong – 2-2 at 120; finished 41-11.
Tyler Laudenbach – 0-2 at 126; finished 27-19.
Jayden Haueter – fourth at 132; 3-2 in tournament; finished 41-10.
Ian Haueter – forfeited two matches at 138; finished 18-19.
Marcell Booth – fourth at 160; 4-2 in tournament; finished 38-12.
Conner Elliott – 0-2 at 220; finished 40-11
Burnsville
Xavier Ripplinger – 0-1 at 138 pounds; finished 33-4.
Eagan
Austin Kalina – 0-1 at 160; finished 23-14.
Eastview
Nolan Enderlein – sixth at 106 pounds; 2-3 in tournament; finished 32-11.
Ezra Formaneck – 1-2 at 170; finished 31-9.
Ethan Dupont – 0-1 at 195; finished 30-9.
Alex Baccoli – 0-2 at 220; finished 23-10.
Farmington
Davis Parrow – second at 106 pounds; 3-1 in tournament; finished 35-5.
Dylan Olson – 0-2 at 152; finished 22-13.
Cole Han-Lindemyer – second at 170; 3-1 in tournament; finished 36-3.
Gavin O’Neill – 0-2 at 182; finished 25-12.
Andrew Keeler – third at 285; 5-1 in tournament; finished 30-6.
Lakeville North
Jore Volk – champion at 132 pounds; 4-0 in tournament; finished 30-1.
Zach Hanson – champion at 145; 4-0 in tournament; finished 48-2.
Kley Krause – 0-1 at 152; finished 25-12.
Antonio Menard – 2-2 at 195; finished 26-12.
Conor Popp – 0-2 at 285; finished 26-18.
Lakeville South
Peyton Hermann – third at 160 pounds; 5-1 in tournament; finished 27-3.
Rosemount
Liam Anderson – 0-2 at 126 pounds; finished 30-13.
Class 1A individuals
Trinity at River Ridge
Zack Chen – 0-1 at 120 pounds; finished 21-5.
David Gregory – fourth at 126; 4-2 in tournament; finished 35-5.
Girls
Hanah Schuster – fourth at 107 pounds; 0-2 in tournament; finished 12-2.
Grace Alagbo – champion at 145; 2-0 in tournament; finished 15-1.
Riley Myers – champion at 138 pounds; 2-0 in tournament; finished 17-11.
Elsie Olson – third at 185; 1-1 in tournament; finished 10-18.
