Starting Dec. 1, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety will resume using space in the Stillwater License Center, 1520 West Frontage Roard, for a driver exam station, after the Washington County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement with the department Nov. 16.

The Department of Public Safety, Driver and Vehicle Services has historically used space within the Stillwater License Center for a driver exam station.

That activity ceased at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. DVS is now planning to resume services at the Stillwater License Center and has requested a lease agreement for the space for two days a week.

The term of the lease is five years, starting Dec. 1, and continuing through Nov. 30, 2026, with an option to renew for an additional two years.

Allowing DVS to use the space provides residents with a convenient local access to driver exam services.

The county provides this space to the state at no cost.

