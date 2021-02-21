St. Louis Park has won the Intercity Home Energy Squad Challenge, a metrowide competition to promote Home Energy Squad visits.

The city had both the highest number of total visits and the highest visit rate per capita. During a visit, energy experts perform an assessment of a home, provide energy-saving tips and recommend next steps for future energy efficiency projects.

Homeowners can still take advantage of a free virtual visit or a $50 reduced-rate, in-person visit, which also includes free installation of many energy-saving products. Free in-person visits are available for income-qualified residents. Call 651-328-6220 or visit stlouispark.org/hes-challenge for more information.

