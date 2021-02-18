St. Louis Park Public Schools is seeking a principal to lead the high school beginning July 1. Candidates may visit the school district website at slpschools.org/HR to apply. The posting closes Wednesday, Feb. 24.
The district will select a stakeholder team Feb. 22-26. The first round of interviews will be Wednesday, March 10.
The second round will be Wednesday, March 17, with the final round of interviews set March 22-25. A recommendation will be presented to the School Board Monday, April 12.
Individuals interested in becoming a part of the stakeholder team to participate in the interview process may complete a form at forms.gle/Y1yQYyFLRZFokxJJ8.
The stakeholder team will provide feedback to the superintendent based on principal candidate qualifications. The superintendent will take into consideration the feedback from the stakeholder teams. The final selection decision will consider information collected throughout the full selection process and will be made by the superintendent.
