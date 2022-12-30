Included in the department’s reports Dec. 18 to 24 were these incidents:
Dec. 18 - Police made one arrest during a domestic call on the 1600 block of Park Place Boulevard.
Included in the department’s reports Dec. 18 to 24 were these incidents:
Dec. 18 - Police made one arrest during a domestic call on the 1600 block of Park Place Boulevard.
- Male reportedly stole packages and put them into a storage locker on the 5600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Phone stolen on the 5800 block of West 16th Street.
Dec. 19 - Catalytic converter theft on the 7800 block of Wayzata Boulevard and the 8000 block of Highway 7.
Dec. 20 - Burglary and damage to property of a business on the 5800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Threats relating to guns at St. Louis Park Middle School, on the 2000 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Damage to a large window on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- Wallet stolen from a work vehicle on the 6600 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Dec. 21 - Catalytic converter theft on the 2800 block of Quentin Avenue.
- Assault report on the 6400 block of West 33rd Street, the location of St. Louis Park High School.
- Vehicle theft on the 7600 block of West 14th Street.
- Theft from a storage locker on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Wallet theft on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
- Burglary and property damage on the 4500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
Dec. 22 - Interior of car started on fire on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 2600 block of Xylon Avenue South.
- Male reported stabbed on the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard, the location of Methodist Hospital. Police said, “Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at Methodist Hospital. (The incident) happened in Hopkins between roommates during an altercation.” The individual stabbed did not want to continue speaking to officers or to seek charges.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 5600 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Shoplifting with subsequent arrest on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
Dec. 23 - Vehicle theft on the 3700 block of Oregon Avenue South.
- Burglary on the 3800 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 3100 block of Virginia Avenue South.
- Arrest relating to shoplifting on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
- Vehicle theft on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.
- Assault on the 2100 block of Ridge Drive.
Dec. 24 - Assault on the 3300 block of Sumter Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 1400 block of Kentucky Avenue.
- Vehicle theft on the 3000 block of Xylon Avenue South.
- Assault on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.
Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.