Included in the department’s reports Oct. 9-15 were these incidents:
Oct. 9 - Criminal charging document issued after arrest relating to shoplifting on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 7300 block of West 22nd Street and the 2900 block of Monterey Avenue South.
- Wallet stolen from a vehicle on the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive.
- Firearm found on the 5800 block of West 16th Street.
Oct. 10 - Catalytic converter theft on the 6000 block of West Lake Street, the 4400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard and the 7200 block of Walker Street.
- Criminal complaint issued after arrest of a male who fled on foot in a shoplifting incident on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Spontaneous vehicle fire on Highway 7.
- Robbery on the 5700 block of Excelsior Boulevard. The report involved a past fight among juveniles at a park during which one individual suspected opponents stole it after the fight.
Oct. 11 - Catalytic converter theft on the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue South, the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard and the 2400 block of Highway 100 South.
- Window broken to gain access to vehicle on the 4200 block of Sunset Boulevard.
- Broken window and theft from auto on the 4300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Outside fire on Walker Street.
- Tires slashed on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- Predatory offender with failure to register or verify address on the 4000 block of Utica Avenue South.
- A vehicle fled southbound on Highway 100 at a high rate of speed, with police unable to catch up.
Oct. 12 - Confirmed shooting incident in parking lot on the 400 block of Ford Road, with one shell casing located.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 7300 block of West 22nd Street.
- Damage to a retaining wall on the 1300 block of Kentucky Avenue South.
- Outside fire on the 4100 block of Highwood Road. Police made an arrest of a male with multiple outstanding warrants.
Oct. 13 - Criminal charging document issued after a domestic assault arrest on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft and check fraud on the 4400 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Burglary on the 3800 block of Brunswick Avenue South.
- Damage to an entrance door lock on the 7500 block of Highway 7.
- Male fled in vehicle and then on foot as police responded to a domestic situation on the 4300 block of Mackey Avenue South.
Oct. 14 - Arrest relating to domestic fear on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft of credit card from a Life Time locker room on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Vehicle theft on the 6600 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Sound of gunshots on the 4000 block of Xenwood Avenue South.
Oct. 15 - Catalytic converter theft on the 1800 block of Independence Avenue South.
- Assault at a bar with mutual combatants on the 1600 block of Park Place Boulevard.
- Shots heard on the 3600 block of Gettysburg Avenue South.
