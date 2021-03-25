Upon realizing St. Louis Park had a ban on targeted residential picketing, most City Council members decided to keep it in place, albeit with changes.
The discussion arose as council members considered the city’s security precautions for the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of St. Louis Park resident George Floyd last year. Several suburbs have considered such bans after demonstrations outside residences, including the Hugo home of former Minneapolis police union president Bob Kroll.
After the closed St. Louis Park City Council security review, City Attorney Soren Mattick discovered the city already had the ordinance prohibiting protesters from targeting people in their residences.
The council voted 6-1 to keep a modified ban in place, with Councilmember Nadia Mohamed opposing a ban on free speech grounds.
“I’m not in a place where I want to silence or tell Black and brown folks to put aside their need for justice and their rights,” Mohamed said. “Granted, I understand it’s not the case all the time. But in me doing something like this, I would be silencing them, in my opinion.”
Mattick said to Mohamed that a group of protesters could walk through a residential neighborhood as long as they didn’t focus their efforts on a particular home.
“As long as it’s, I will say, transitory in nature and continuing to move on, this ordinance doesn’t address that activity at all,” he said.
Intimidation concerns for residents
Like Mohamed, Councilmember Tim Brausen revealed that he had initially favored entirely repealing the ban. However, he said, “Our mayor at that time talked so eloquently about how this wasn’t really about limiting somebody’s rights to freedom of speech; it was more about limiting attacks or attempted intimidation of people at their personal residence because you disagree with them on a political issue. And that struck home with me.”
Mayor Jake Spano alluded to his other job as Minnesota Deputy Secretary of State. Some of his colleagues in the office had been targeted in their homes, sometimes by people with guns, he said.
“Those folks were not having a legitimate conversation about policy or anything like that,” Spano said. “Their goal was to intimidate people in their homes.”
The mayor compared the situation to Ku Klux Klan methods.
“Klan members did not show up at the workplace of Black and brown folks,” Spano said. “They showed up at their homes and burned the crosses because that’s the way you scare someone; that’s the way you intimidate someone.”
He highlighted other demonstration options.
“It does not prevent someone from protesting in front of my house – they can march right by my house,” he said.
Spano described City Hall as an appropriate place for protest instead, pointing to nationally publicized demonstrations relating to the Pledge of Allegiance in 2019.
He said, “That council chamber was full of people, and that was uncomfortable, but I 100% support all of those folks that came into that room to express their opinion because that’s the place for that discussion to happen.”
Changes to the ordinance
Mattick said the existing ordinance needed to be changed as he did not believe it would have survived a First Amendment challenge. He reviewed ordinances in other places that have been ruled constitutional while making his revision recommendations.
In a memo to the council, Mattick pointed to a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 1988 allowing an ordinance on targeted residential picketing “even though the ban directly implicates the First Amendment.” He also pointed to a state case from 1993 applying the federal decision to a Minnesota township’s prohibition.
“In both cases, the courts recognized that these ordinances seek to protect a significant government interest which is to preserve the peace and privacy of homes,” Mattick wrote. “Further, the ordinances were narrowly tailored to only advance that significant government interest and not quell other kinds of speech.”
He added, “By focusing on individual residences and the particular activity of picketing, the ban, although complete, is still narrowly tailored to that conduct.”
He argued that such ordinances are even-handed since they apply regardless of the goal of people who are picketing. He added that such ordinances allow alternative types of communication, “such as marching through a neighborhood or going door-to-door spreading their message.”
The council approved his recommendations for the ordinance update March 15, with the final vote set March 22, after which it became effective immediately.
Violating the ordinance is a misdemeanor. In Minnesota, misdemeanors are punishable by a sentence of up to 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
The past ordinance defined targeted residential picketing as “any picketing by one or more persons focused on a single residential dwelling.”
The revised version prohibits marching, standing or patrolling by one or more people directed solely at a particular residence “in a manner that adversely affects the safety, security, or privacy of an occupant of the dwelling” or that prevents an occupant from safely accessing or exiting the property. Another line bans picketing, standing, marching or patrolling by one or more people near a residence “without the consent of that dwelling’s occupants.”
Language in the ordinance that said its purpose was “protecting citizens from unwanted speech when they are a captive audience within their homes” was removed. Instead, the section will read, “The city has an interest in the protection of residential privacy so that all people can enjoy a feeling of well-being, tranquility, and privacy in their homes.”
Although Mattick said the past council likely intended the ordinance to apply to single-family homes, he said the current council wanted to expand the definition to multifamily housing. The revised ordinance defines a dwelling as “a building or one or more parts of a building occupied or intended to be occupied exclusively for residence purposes,” with exceptions for such building uses as hotels and nursing homes.
