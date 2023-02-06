After extensive interviews that included a mock debate with finalists on parking rules, the St. Louis Park City Council voted to appoint Perspectives Inc. peer recovery coach Yolanda Farris to fill its vacancy.
The open spot for an at-large council member became available after Larry Kraft resigned his seat Dec. 30 due to his election to the Minnesota House of Representatives last November.
Even before Kraft left the council, the city began seeking applications. That quest proved fruitful as two dozen residents applied for the position.
After hours of initial interviews, the council narrowed the list down to seven candidates: Maren Anderson, Paul Baudhuin, Farris, Dimitrios Lalos, Karen McCarren, Leah Lamon and Avi Olitzky.
The council interviewed the finalists Jan. 23 in groups before having them participate in a discussion on whether St. Louis Park is obligated to provide on-street parking and whether parking should be considered a shared resource. Council members later discussed how candidates approached the debate and interacted with each other.
Anderson dropped out of the running following the second round of interviews before the council cast votes Jan. 30.
Meanwhile, Olitzky requested that the council move the day of council meetings away from Mondays for family-related reasons. But, City Manager Kim Keller had informed the council that the city would have to make changes to its practices to accommodate such a change.
Council Member Tim Brausen said he thought changing the meeting night would disrupt staff and others too much. He also indicated a preference for Monday meetings since they allow the part-time council to study issues over the weekend. Other council members agreed. Mayor Jake Spano said he encouraged Olitzky to apply. He said they have discussed whether the council should change the meeting day in the past. However, Spano said any change should be to benefit city operations rather than to accommodate an individual member’s schedule.
The council then made its choice among the five candidates remaining in contention.
The council did not formally appoint Farris after the vote but plans to have her sworn in Tuesday, Feb. 21, the day after President’s Day. The seat would be up for election along with the other at-large seat and mayoral position this November.
Farris’ comments
Farris wrote in her application for the seat, “My connection to this city is the underprivileged communities who have many struggles with mental health and addiction. My abilities to connect and integrate underprivileged communities have been invaluable in working with community leaders and advocates.”
Farris is a member of the St. Louis Park Police Multicultural Advisory Committee who has reportedly lived in St. Louis Park since 2013. The St. Louis Park nonprofit for which she works, Perspectives Inc., is focused on providing residential support for women in recovery and their children, according to a city description.
During the second interview with council members, Farris said she believes city leaders must talk with constituents about what services they need. She noted that she is currently a renter but realizes that property taxes are an important topic in the city.
“I do know that our taxes are a little higher here,” Farris said.
She relied on her own experience in the lives of the families Perspectives assists when asked about how she would respond if she offended someone. She recalled a time in which she pressed a woman to begin a treatment plan.
“I think I was a little disrespectful in saying what I said, and she felt as if I put her down,” Farris said. “I had to go back and apologize because that was not my intention. Sometimes I want things for them that they’re not ready for.”
Asked about a situation in which she had to make a decision without knowing all the facts, Farris discussed a recent situation in which she saw two young children outside on a cold day. She recalled that she contacted police and helped the kids warm up inside her apartment. She later learned the children’s mother had been asleep and didn’t hear them leave the apartment.
“I didn’t know the whole situation, but we got it figured out,” Farris said of the positive outcome.
Regarding a question on race equity, Farris noted that a few of the women Perspectives assists had known George Floyd from a shelter where he had worked. Perspectives responded to his death by inviting former St. Louis Park Police Chief Mike Harcey and Dawanna Witt, who has since been elected Hennepin County sheriff, to visit Perspectives and discuss how local law enforcement leaders would strive to keep them safe. Farris noted she also worked in Chicago with Operation PUSH (People United to Serve Humanity), a social justice organization founded by the Rev. Jesse Jackson.
When considering how she would handle a social media post attacking a vote she made on the council, Farris said she would seek to talk with the person directly about how they feel about an issue and to explain her position. She said she would also seek advice from other council members in advance of potentially seeking a meeting with the person who responded critically.
Council votes
In making a decision, members of the St. Louis Park City Council decided to use a version of ranked-choice voting, similar to the method voters now use to elect members of the council.
Although City Clerk Melissa Kennedy had outlined scenarios in which the system could be difficult to use with only six voters, Farris won during the first round of the Jan. 30 City Council special study session.
Each council member could rank three of the seven candidates. Each of the members of the council ranked Farris as one of their choices.
Mayor Jake Spano, Sue Budd, Nadia Mohamed and Margaret Rog all ranked Farris as their top choice, leading her to win in the first round without needing to consult second- and third-place votes.
Council Member Tim Brausen listed Baudhuin as his first choice but named Farris as his second choice and McCarren as his third choice. Council Member Lynette Dumalag listed McCarren as her first choice, Baudhuin as her second choice and Farris as her third choice.
Budd, Mohamed and Rog all had McCarren listed second and Baudhuin listed third on their ballots. Spano listed Lalos second and McCarren third.
Council discussion
Council members referred to candidates by assigned letters rather than using their names when discussing their candidacies.
Budd said during the Jan. 23 meeting that Farris’ responses provided “aha moments.”
Highlighting Farris’ perspectives as a renter, Budd said, “We can’t make assumptions that we’re all coming from the same place. That was made obvious.”
Mohamed indicated Farris may have a learning curve regarding the way cities operate, but Mohamed noted she, too, had limited knowledge about city operations before she joined the council. Rog said she had a curiosity about Farris’ preparedness and understanding of city systems.
After a week to reflect, Mohamed said that city staff and council members should support Farris in learning about city functions. Mohamed noted that she has heard about Farris’ work in the community.
Budd said Farris has “a very strong connection to community and to parts of the community that may not be as well-represented on the council today.”
Rog said, “I think there’s a unique opportunity to include and elevate this particular voice.”
Spano added that Farris had been honest about what she would need to learn and showed “a tremendous sense of humility.”
Council members who supported Baudhuin mentioned his advocacy for LGBTQ rights and affordable housing while McCarren’s focus on health and support from community members gained attention.
Council members also noted Lalos’ focus on infrastructure, taxes and housing affordability and Lamon’s business experience and interest in school and community partnerships.
“I think all of them are bright and capable and able to do the job,” Spano said. “I’m looking for, really, folks that bring things to this group that we don’t have.”
After Kennedy declared Farris had won in the first round of ranked-choice voting among council members, Spano said, “That is fantastic. I’m excited for her and I’m excited for us, and she will be great. I think we made a great choice.”
