After extensive interviews that included a mock debate with finalists on parking rules, the St. Louis Park City Council voted to appoint Perspectives Inc. peer recovery coach Yolanda Farris to fill its vacancy.

The open spot for an at-large council member became available after Larry Kraft resigned his seat Dec. 30 due to his election to the Minnesota House of Representatives last November.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments