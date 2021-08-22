The St. John’s School STEM Club, which is located in Elk River, won a state championship of STEM competitions.
The group won a purple ribbon on Aug. 9 at the Minnesota State Engineering and Design Competition. Teams from all over the state competed.
In years past, the competition took place at the Minnesota State Fair, and in 2018, the competition was moved to St. Cloud. This year, because of COVID-19, the competition took place over Zoom.
The goal of the Engineering and Design Competition is to build a 10-to-20-step Rube Goldberg Machine. The theme for this year’s competition was transportation. The two-step challenge involved loading an item and transporting it. The team, which comprised 10 members from fourth through sixth grade, started by brainstorming on different methods and ways of transportation.
“The list was over 50 items long,” Coach David Inselmann said.
From there, the team brainstormed on a theme for the machine. The final theme for the team’s machine was called “Time Machine.” It featured different transportation methods over time and included the Archimedes screw, irrigation canal, hot air balloon, train, bicycle, car, and even moving by foot.
The team spent two months building and testing the machine. The members learned about physics and engineering concepts like potential and kinetic energy, simple machines, compound machines, mechanical design, energy transfers, mechanical advantage, and even computer programming.
The team members took on different roles such as researching, brainstorming, designing engineers, testing engineers, discussion leaders, record keepers, carpenters, programmers, and presentation developers.
“There are so many skills to learn and develop when working on this kind of team,” Insellman said. “In addition, it allows for collaboration and integration of different members’ interests, aptitudes, and abilities.”
Some of the primary skills to be learned from a project such as this, Insellmann added, is patience, perseverance and persistence.
“Over half of the teams that attempt to build a Rube Goldberg machine never made it to the state tournament,” Inselmann said.
The St. John’s team had several setbacks of its own. On the 86th attempt to get the machine to work, three of the elements tangled and broke.
“That was right before the county fair, so the team was unable to enter,” Insellman said. “The team was devastated. The next time the group met, two more elements broke. The team voted whether to keep going or quit for the year. The kids on the team were determined to keep going despite the setbacks. The entire machine needed to be rebuilt, and many of the elements put in a different order.”
The last part, which involved a motion detector and programming that triggered a dog with a travois, also needed to be rebuilt.
On the 132nd attempt, the team successfully got all 20 of the chain reactions to work successfully in one take without any human intervention. The team was excited and energized. The team created a video to enter into the competition. There was also a team presentation with questions from three judges with engineering and design backgrounds.
The team won the Purple Ribbon to earn the title of champions.
“It was wonderful to see the machine come together and to see the absolute thrill in the kids’ faces when it all worked on the 132nd try,” said Laura Hoeschler, the parent of Brecken Hoeschler who was on the team. “Brecken said: ‘Building the machine is really stressful at times, but when you stick with it until the end, it’s well worth it!’ ”
