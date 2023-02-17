Spring thaw
Buy Now

It won’t be long and the St. Croix River will be spilling over the banks of the river walk at Lowell Park. Although last year was a historically dry year for most of Minnesota, winter precipitation will certainly help restore water levels in many of the streams, lakes and rivers throughout the area.

The National Weather Service is indicating a fairly high snow water equivalent in the snow that exists, as much as 3-5 inches in the St. Croix

River basin. Certainly, rainfall as we have experienced this last week

will also play a role in potential flooding, and the rate at which

snowfall melts must be factored into the equation. We’ve already

exceeded our normal snowfall amount for a season, which is

51.2 inches, and our friendly and consistent March

storms have not even arrived yet. If history is any

indicator, some level of flooding in this area of

Lowell Park is almost a guarantee as

spring draws near. 

 Gazette staff

It won’t be long and the St. Croix River will be spilling over the banks of the river walk at Lowell Park. Although last year was a historically dry year for most of Minnesota, winter precipitation will certainly help restore water levels in many of the streams, lakes and rivers throughout the area.

The National Weather Service is indicating a fairly high snow water equivalent in the snow that exists, as much as 3-5 inches in the St. Croix

Load comments