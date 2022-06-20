By Paige Kieffer
Staff Writer
Spring Lake Park High School Class of 2022 seniors, 459 students in total, celebrated the end of their high school education during a commencement ceremony Saturday, June 11, at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
“There’s a lot to celebrate in the Class of 2022,” Spring Lake Park High School Principal Matthew Boucher said, as he opened the ceremony. “For starters, this is the first graduating class to include Spanish immersion students who began their immersion journey here at Spring Lake Park Schools...This class also includes many successful student athletes,..We have award winning mathletes, speech and debate competitors, theater stars whose one-act play almost - and should have - made it to state, and performers in our highly acclaimed musical. There are graduates who won the Minnesota varsity league state championship for Esports and one graduate on this stage who had her poetry recognized nationally. These are just a few of the many amazing and diverse accomplishments from the Class of 2022. In spite of all the challenges that have influenced your (graduates) journey through high school, you have shown us what success and spirit look like.”
The graduation ceremony had three class speakers from the Class of 2022 including Kunga Tsering, Collin Lief and Obelyn Smith.
Tsering, who will be attending St. John’s University in the fall, talked about the lessons himself and his fellow seniors during their time in high school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The introduction of COVID was awhile ago and it made us who we’re today,” he said. “Despite all of the challenges that happened to everyone: having to stay at home and adapt to online learning - we persevered. I think more than anything, we learned things about ourselves, about others, but most importantly we have learned that predicting the future is unhelpful.”
Lief, who’s attending Harvard University in the fall, encouraged his fellow classmates to take stock of their favorite memories during their time in high school.
“Today, take time to think of those memories of high school that matter the most to you, whether it was an experience that changed how you view the world, a lesson you learned, or simply a memory of joking around with your friends,” Lief told his classmates. “Take today to appreciate how it made your high school experience special. The past four years have been transformative for all of us and reflecting on the moments that made a difference in molding who you are today is important when envisioning who you want to be in the future.”
Smith, who will be attending the University of Minnesota in the fall, praised her classmates for adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic and having to learn both in and out of school.
“Class of 2022, you have survived an unprecedented high school experience,” she said. “Adapting to online learning was difficult. Even more difficult was the return to in-person school. We had to readjust to what learning was before the pandemic - to create a sense of normalcy when there wasn’t one. But, we’ve made it to the end. Having survived, we’ve become stronger than we might know we are.”
Smith encouraged her classmates to use their courage to fight for important causes throughout their lives and fight for a better future.
The Spring Lake Park High School Brass Quartet performed “Pomp and Circumstance” by Edward Elgar and arranged by Jack Gale, the Concert Choir “The Star Spangled Banner” by Francis Scott Key and senior Concert Choir members performed with the Small Wind Ensemble “Homeward Bound” by Marta Keen and arranged by Jay Althouse.
Prior to handing out diplomas, Spring Lake Park Schools Superintendent Jeff Ronneberg spoke.
“Let’s be honest - it was another wild year,” Ronneberg said. “Despite yet another roller-coaster experience, this spring feels more joyful. We aren’t back to ‘normal’ and likely never will be but there is a sense in our schools that we are recovering into something new. We’ve learned a lot, tried so many new things and we’re seeing encouraging outcomes.”
