Spring Grove held its first ever film festival and hosted special guest Ed Asner. Asner is known for his role as Lou Grant on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and as the voice of Carl Fredricksen in Pixar’s animated film “Up.” The event was sponsored by Giants of the Earth Heritage Center. The following is a collection of photos during the parade.
