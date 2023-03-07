Canoe

When most people think of healthy aging, they picture smiling seniors speed-walking in their neighborhoods or dutifully keeping up with their regular doctors’ appointments. Physical activity and medical monitoring certainly are important components of senior health, but in order to be truly well, humans need a sense of fulfillment, social connections, and intellectual stimulation, too.

 When choosing a senior living community, be sure to look into their wellness offerings. Look for a community that understands that we thrive when we experience whole-person wellness — mind, body, and spirit.

Patio
Woodworking
Court
Pool

Tags

Load comments