When most people think of healthy aging, they picture smiling seniors speed-walking in their neighborhoods or dutifully keeping up with their regular doctors’ appointments. Physical activity and medical monitoring certainly are important components of senior health, but in order to be truly well, humans need a sense of fulfillment, social connections, and intellectual stimulation, too.
When choosing a senior living community, be sure to look into their wellness offerings. Look for a community that understands that we thrive when we experience whole-person wellness — mind, body, and spirit.
A wide variety of social opportunities, fitness initiatives, and ways to engage with the community and the greater world are imperative for senior wellness, especially in a geographical region that experiences long winters, which can lead to harmful social isolation.
Here are some important aspects of holistic wellness you may have not considered:
1. Emotional Wellness
Feeling at peace inside and out by establishing and maintaining a positive relationship with yourself and others. Laughter and joy are also powerfully positive.
2.Environmental Wellness
Creating a healthy environment from both a personal and ecological standpoint. Connecting with nature.
3. Spiritual Wellness
Making sense of the everyday, finding peace and security during times of struggle, and remaining confident in your decisions. May include religious activities, mediation, and peer support.
4. Vocational Wellness
Remaining engaged in the community by tapping into existing knowledge, discovering new interests, or refining forgotten skills. Includes volunteering, exploring creativity, learning new languages
5. Social Wellness
Establishing positive and lasting friendships and maintaining engaging relationships with people inside and outside of your community.
6. Intellectual Wellness
Enjoying lifelong learning and exploring new intellectual interests.
7. Physical Wellness
Preventing disease, and maintaining and improving health by remaining active, establishing a healthy diet, and avoiding harmful habits.
8. Health Services
Preventing and detecting disease, maintaining independence with the help of medical professionals.
Look for a senior living community that thoughtfully fosters and promotes all aspects of wellness through its activities calendar, amenities, and services.
One local community committed to whole-person wellness is Trillium Woods in Plymouth. Its comprehensive 8 Dimensions of Wellness program is seamlessly weaved into all its recreational offerings. The Community Life Services team creates a schedule every month chock full of parties, classes, workshops, lectures, games, events, club meetings, and trips — each of which promotes at least one aspect of wellness. In addition, Trillium Woods offers robust and innovative fitness offerings and amenities, plus an onsite health navigator to help with doctors’ appointments and health goals.
To learn more about the 8 Dimensions of Wellness at Trillium Woods, Plymouth’s only Lifeplan senior living community, or our new expansion project visit www.trilliumwoodslcs.com or call (763) 744-9400.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.