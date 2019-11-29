Highland Elementary students hosted over 600 special guests during their annual Special Friend Day on Tuesday, Nov. 26, in Apple Valley.
The special friends visited students in their classrooms and then were treated to a performance of “Pirates 2! The Hidden Treasure,” performed by the Highland DaCapo Choir. The Highland band filled the hallway for Special Friend Day and played music to greet guests arriving for the Pirates musical, according to the school.
