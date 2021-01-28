Burnsville, Eastview now share league lead
Lakeville South allowed six goals in its first girls hockey game of 2021 but has given up only one in nine periods since then as the Cougars planted themselves in the middle of the South Suburban Conference race.
South coach Tim Morris made it clear he believes the Cougars can be even better in their own end of the rink – and added that he plans to insist on it.
The Cougars shut out former South Suburban leader Rosemount 3-0 on Tuesday at Rosemount Arena. Burnsville and Eastview share the conference lead with 3-0-1 records, with South and Rosemount close behind at 3-1.
“We want to have a chance to win the conference,” said Morris, whose team was second in the SSC last year, one point behind Apple Valley. “We lost our first game and Rosemount hadn’t lost yet. This game was important to us because we would have had a lot to make up if we lost.”
Lakeville South also has defeated Shakopee 2-0 and Lakeville North 4-1 since its opening loss to Eastview. In the Eastview game the Cougars had two-goal leads three times before the Lightning scored the last four to win 6-4.
Since then, there’s been a lot of emphasis on becoming better defenders for a team with a number of skilled forwards. Asked what the Cougars have done better since the Eastview game, Morris said “we still have a long way to go” defensively.
“If we don’t improve there, we’ll lose more games,” he said. “But our kids have the ability to improve, and we’ll keep working on it.”
South goalie Lauren Sorvari stopped all 26 shots she faced for her second shutout in the last three games. Tori Olin and Claire Enright scored in the first 5 minutes, 30 seconds to put the Cougars up 2-0, and Taylor Otremba put it away with a goal at 6:10 of the third period.
Bridget Heffron made 21 saves for Rosemount. The Irish started their season with one-goal victories over Shakopee and Prior Lake, followed by a 4-2 victory over Apple Valley on Jan. 23.
Junior forward Whitney Tuttle scored the first three goals in Rosemount’s victory over Apple Valley and Sophie Stramel scored shorthanded with 1:05 to play. The Irish held on despite being outshot 18-5 in the third period.
Otremba scored two goals in the third period in Lakeville South’s victory over Lakeville North on Jan. 23. Ryann Wright and Kenzie Smith also scored for the Cougars, and Sorvari made 29 saves.
Otremba has nine points (seven goals, two assists) in four games. Wright and Enright have six and five points. Sorvari has a 1.51 goals-against average, .943 save percentage and two shutouts, which might lead fans to wonder what the South goalie’s statistics will look like if Morris gets the defensive improvement he’s looking for.
Rosemount plays at Farmington at 7 p.m. Friday, while Lakeville South’s next game is at Apple Valley at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tuesday’s games
Eastview 5, Apple Valley 3: A four-goal third period moved the Lightning (3-0-1) into a tie for first place in the South Suburban following Rosemount’s loss to Lakeville North. Apple Valley took a 2-1 lead eight seconds into the third period before Eastview responded with two goals by Avery Chesek (completing a hat trick) and one each by Brynn Swenson and Mikyla Kelley. Makayla Moran had two goals and an assist for Apple Valley (1-3).
Burnsville 4, Farmington 2: Burnsville jumped to a 3-0 lead and held off the Tigers in a game between two 2020 state Class AA tournament qualifiers. Allie Urlaub, Sami Bowlby, Zoie Dundon and Madisyn Krumholz scored for Burnsville (3-0-1). Sadie Long and Brenna Fuhrman were the goal-scorers for Farmington (1-3).
Lakeville North 2, Shakopee 1: The Panthers’ Meredith Jensen tied the game in the third period on a shorthanded breakaway, then won it with a goal in overtime. Nora Wall made 22 saves for Lakeville North (2-2).
Prior Lake 4, Eagan 1: The Wildcats couldn’t recover from a three-goal blitz by Prior Lake in the first period. Emily Schoeberl scored Eagan’s goal on a power play in the third. Eagan (1-3) picked up its first victory of the season 3-1 over Farmington on Jan. 23 as Emily Cronkhite had a goal and assist.
