For years, veteran singer and producer Mick Sterling has been entertaining Minnesota audiences with an impressive range of tribute bands.
Name your favorite singer — Ray Charles? Elton John? Van Morrison? Billy Joel? — and Mick is your man to channel those stars’ well-known songs.
For his debut performance at The Zephyr Theatre on Dec. 15, Sterling will present “A Grand Ole Opry Christmas.”
Prepare to hum along with songs made famous by “Old” Elvis, Dolly Parton, and Willie Nelson, he said. Settle back for “Pretty Papers” (that’s one of Willie’s); gospel songs “How Great Thou Art” and “I’ll Fly Away”; and, for the kids, “Santa Clause is Coming to Town.”
“It’s a lovely Christmas experience,” Sterling said. “There’s nothing not to like. And the singers are amazing.”
Singers Cate Fierro and Shalo Lee will join lead singer Sterling on The Zephyr stage for this holiday show. The rest of the group will include Lisi Wright, violin and vocals; Peter Guertin, piano; Dan Neale, guitar; Steve Lehto, guitar; John Wright, bass; and Ben Kaplin, drums. All are Twin Cities musicians.
Having been in show business for 40 years, Sterling knows his way around a stage. He fronted Mick Sterling and the Stud Brothers, his soul and R&B group that earned induction into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame and the Midwest Music Hall of Fame. As a music producer, he said his company, Mick Sterling Presents, has created more than 35 different types of tribute shows.
In 2020, even during the pandemic, he managed to mount 98 live performances, all on outdoor stages or drive-in venues acknowledging how tough it was to present music during COVID restrictions.
“Those were really emotional for audiences,” he said.
Now 60 years old, Sterling lays claim to many roles beyond singer, band leader and music producer. Add founder, filmmaker and author to his resume.
His 30-Days Foundation helps people in need throughout the state.
For the past 10 years, the nonprofit has fulfilled 11,000 requests for aid: Paying rents, phone bills, utility bills, and other needs.
In “Bunker’s: An American Music Story,” a documentary film, Sterling highlighted several bands, including the Stud Brothers, that performed at the popular venue in Minneapolis’ Warehouse District in 2005-06.
Sterling’s first book, “The Long Ride Home: A Life in the Minnesota Music Scene,” was published in 2005. It describes what it’s like to be in the business, balancing family life and music. “And Else: A Version of Life According to Mick Sterling,” published in March 2021, is a book of his essays. This multifaceted musician has much to write about.
“A Grand Ole Opry Christmas” will be presented at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $30 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the door. Cash bar open. Masks required or proof of a negative COVID test taken within 70 hours of performance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.