After Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order loosening COVID-19 restrictions, St. Louis Park similarly relaxed restrictions for city facilities.
Face coverings will continue to be required indoors.
Beginning Jan. 11, St. Louis Park parks and recreation facilities and programs will operate as follows:
• The St. Louis Park Recreation Center will return to its regular operating hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays; and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.
• Room rentals at the St. Louis Park Recreation Center will resume at 25% capacity without food. With food, room rentals are limited to two households for a maximum of 10 people.
• Youth and adult hockey games will resume Thursday, Jan. 14 at The Rec Center and the Recreation Outdoor Center. Face coverings must be worn by players while playing.
• Open skating and ice rentals will be available at The Rec Center and the ROC.
• Outdoor ice rinks are open.
• Warming houses will be open at 25% capacity. The number of people allowed will be posted on the door of every warming house.
• The interpretive center at Westwood Hills Nature Center will return to its regular operating hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. weekends. Room rentals will resume at 25% capacity without food or limited to two households for a maximum of 10 people with food.
• Along with all other city trails, the outdoor trails at Westwood Hills Nature Center remain open. Pets are not allowed on the trails at Westwood Hills Nature Center.
• All outdoor parks and trails, playground structures, basketball courts and the skate park remain open. Parks and trails users should observe physical distancing and wear face coverings whenever physical distancing isn’t possible. Interactions and activity should be limited to those in one’s immediate household, even when outdoors.
The status of all other city facilities remains the same. The city encourages people to conduct business online, including contacting staff by phone or email, rather than visiting facilities in person.
St. Louis Park City Hall is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
The Municipal Service Center is open 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays.
The St. Louis Park Police Department lobby is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Fire stations remain closed to the public.
The governor’s executive order allows cities to enforce stricter guidelines at their facilities, and updates may occur. For status information, visit bit.ly/slpcovid19.
