A 50-year-old Monticello man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Saturday, Jan. 8, when his snowmobile collided with a car in Princeton in Mille Lacs County.
At about 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, snowmobiler Marvin Lee Ross, 50, of Monticello, collided with a vehicle driven by Joseph Wesley Schneider, 20, of Princeton.
Ross was southbound on 100th Avenue at Highway 95, near the New Life and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints churches, on a 1997 Polaris 600 when he collided with Schneider’s 2001 Volkswagon Golf, which was traveling east on Highway 95.
Ross was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of his injuries. A member of Ross’ family posted on Facebook that he suffered a broken leg with a bone sticking out that will require several surgeries. However, Ross was wearing a knee brace because of a torn ACL that protected his leg from further damage, the family member wrote.
Schneider was uninjured in the crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash. Ross was wearing a snowmobile helmet. The airbags in Schneider’s vehicle were deployed. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to the State Patrol.
The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and the Princeton Police Department assisted the State Patrol at the scene.
