While it is currently clear and cold on Tuesday morning, the US National Weather service has issued a statement an upcoming storm may be one of the top five in Minnesota history. 
The storm remains on track to impact the region Tuesday afternoon through Thursday, the weather agency posted on Facebook on Monday, Feb. 20 The heaviest snow & blizzard conditions are expected Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.
The U.S. Weather Service predicts that snow "will come in two waves:
Moderate to heavy snow begins Tuesday afternoon & ends Wednesday morning. A relative lull in the snow is expected during the day Wednesday.
The heaviest snow and blizzard conditions develop late Wednesday afternoon and continue through Thursday. A foot of snow is almost guaranteed area-wide from both waves by the time snow ends Thursday."
Load comments