Thursday, Jan. 20

• World Championship Carving continues from 6 a.m. to 3 a.m. at Lowell Park (201 Water St. N.)

• Join the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce for a mixer to celebrate 130 years from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Water Street In (101 Water St. S.)

 

Friday, Jan. 21

• Final full day of World Championship Carving from 6 a.m. to 3 a.m. at Lowell Park, (201 Water St. N.)

 

Saturday, January 22

• Final round of World Championship Carving from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Lowell Park (201 Water St. N,)

• Closing Ceremony with Awards including People’s Choice through fan voting starting at 4 p.m. (People’s choice voting ends at 4 p.m.)

• “World’s Coolest Block Party” starting at 6 p.m. at the Water Street Inn (101 Water St. S.)

 

Sunday, Jan. 23

• MinneSnowta Nice Day Family Event with beer tent, character appearances and polka dancing.

