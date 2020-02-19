Caledonia High School held their annual Snow Days festivities last week. The week consisted of dress up days including denim day, VSCO day and class color day. There was also senior citizens vs. babies day. Coronation was held on Thursday, Feb. 13, where Blake Morrow and Katelyn Seymour were crowned King and Queen. Competitions included the $100,000 Dollar Pyramid game and a dance competition.
