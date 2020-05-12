Armstrong senior Sierra Smith is eager to begin the next chapter of her life at the University of Missouri next fall.
Even with the COVID-19 pandemic making training difficult and also closing down school for the academic school year, Smith said that her future Tigers’ teammates are still keeping in touch on a weekly basis to see how things are going and to introduce her to more teammates.
“That just makes me even more excited,” Smith said.
Besides swimming at the NCAA Division I level, Smith will also be studying psychology and Spanish.
Smith was drawn to psychology after taking a class at the University of Minnesota with Postsecondary Enrollment Options. The subject was interesting to her, so she took three more classes and wants to learn more at Missouri.
“I feel like that would be a good sign that I would like to major or would like to go into work like that,” Smith said.
As for Spanish, Smith said she started the Robbinsdale Spanish Immersion courses when she was younger and grew up speaking Spanish.
“I just really like speaking Spanish, and I think it would be a good skill to have in any job so I’d like to pursue that,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.