Spring Lake Park High School brings the hilariously quirky Sycamore family to the stage in its fall production of “You Can’t Take It With You” Nov. 2-9.
The classic play, by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, won a Pulitzer Prize in 1937, and renowned director Frank Capra turned it into a film starring Jimmy Stewart in 1938.
When Alice Sycamore gets engaged to Tony Kirby Jr., she fears Tony’s traditional family will never accept her highly unconventional relatives. Matters grow worse when Tony and his parents arrive a day early for a dinner party that ends in disaster.
“It’s very funny,” director Kevin Dutcher said. “Considering it was written 80 years ago, the humor in it seems very contemporary.”
Mason Payne, a junior who plays Tony, described the Sycamores as a bit like the Addams Family, and their oddness leads to many amusing situations.
“I don’t think there’s a scene ... where the audience isn’t laughing,” Payne said.
In choosing the fall production, Dutcher was looking for a piece to contrast with the intimate spring show the theater department produced.
“We like to give our students and audiences a variety of shows from different genres, different styles, different cast sizes,” he said. “We want them to have unique experiences.”
With its cast of about 20 students, “You Can’t Take It With You” fit the bill, and Dutcher has long wanted to direct this script. Plus, it’s a classic.
“I like to dust off the classics,” he said. “I think they are classics for a reason. And Kaufman and Hart are the pinnacle of early 20th century (American) comedy in my opinion.”
Dutcher said the play also has positive messages of accepting those you don’t quite understand and following your dreams.
The play hasn’t been without challenges as the cast prepares.
“It’s always a challenge for high school students to play people that are much older than they are,” Dutcher said. “In this case the largest roles are a woman in their 40s and somebody that’s referred to as ‘Grandpa.’ So there’s a little bit of suspension of disbelief that will be required from our audience. That said these two actors are working really hard on giving a solid characterization of older people.”
Ethan Letourneau, a junior who plays “Grandpa,” has been watching how older people in his life move and speak.
“It’s a total change of pace, taking it slow,” he said.
Despite the hard work, Dutcher and the students have enjoyed the process.
“We have had a great time as a cast exploring the silliness of it, so we laugh a lot at rehearsals, and I’m looking forward to our audiences experiencing these characters,” Dutcher said.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and matinées. Learn more at tinyurl.com/y5kte7us.
