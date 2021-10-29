The Forest Lake Alpine Ski team will host its annual Ski and Snowboard Swap at the high school on Saturday, Oct. 30.
The swap will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day, and interested parties are asked to go through door 10 at the high school to attend.
Those who wish to sell ski or snowboard equipment are asked to bring those items to the high school on Friday, Oct. 29, from 5 to 8 p.m. for check-in. There is a $5 fee for listing one or more items and a 20% sales commission charged on all items sold.
If item goes unsold, the owners are asked to pick those items up at the high school on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 2 to 4 p.m.
For more information, go to facebook.com/ForestLakeSkiSwap.
