Just one game remained in the regular season for the Armstrong boys’ lacrosse team Wednesday night. A matchup with Centennial wrapped up a historic regular season for the Falcons, securing a program-best 10 wins in 2022.
The Cougars (9-2, 8-1) came in a game ahead of Armstrong in the Northwest Suburban conference, also looking to end the season strong before the section tournaments begin next week.
The game started slow with only five goals in the first half. Both offenses tried to establish a rhythm but were largely unsuccessful.
But in the third quarter, the action picked up. Eight goals between the two had the contest full of action.
Armstrong began the quarter up 3-2, but ended it down 8-5 as Centennial sophomore attacker Brol Scherman notched a hat trick in the quarter. The deficit proved too much to overcome as the Cougars prevailed 10-8 in the regular season finale.
The slow pace favored the Falcons in the first half, but once Centennial got their chances to fire on net, they took advantage of them.
“They started winning a couple faceoffs, we had them early but then they started winning them,” Armstrong head coach Ian Murphy said. “Possession is the name of the game. They got a few more possessions and we were going back and forth with some different defensive looks.”
The biggest deficit Armstrong faced was 8-4. The Cougars scored the first four goals of the third quarter and outscored the Falcons 8-5 in the second half.
Starring for Armstrong yet again was junior attacker Nate Albrecht. He kept the Falcons afloat in the second half as Centennial took control of the game. Four of his five goals in the game came in the second half, which was also a season-best.
Attackers Josh Mordal and Frankie Annis added the other goals for Armstrong on the night. Scherman finished with four goals, bringing his season tally up to 25.
It was a program-best in wins on the year for the Falcons (10-3, 8-3) but will enter the postseason having lost their last two games. Before Wednesday night, they lost to Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids (8-4, 7-3) 11-10 in overtime on May 23.
But in losing their last two against quality opponents, Murphy believes it has his squad geared up for what will be a tough section tournament.
“Our section is absolutely stacked so we’ll take a good team at the end of the season,” Murphy said. “We have Benilde, Wayzata, Maple Grove, Blake. It’s pretty tough to get through. Benilde usually has our section locked up but I think any team is beatable.”
Benilde-St. Margaret’s (12-0, 6-0) are the top-ranked team in the state according to the latest coaches poll. They won last year’s section 5A boys lacrosse tournament and are the defending state champions.
“Sharpen up on fundamentals and making the easy play,” Murphy said on what Armstrong has to do if they want to make a postseason run. “It can go either way. We’ve been saying we have to score 12 goals to win. If you look at our record, if we score 12 goals we would’ve won every game so that’s the goal.”
It’s an accurate statement. The Falcons have held all their opponents under 12 goals in each game. For them, it’s all about converting the chances they have to supplement their strong defense.
Armstrong, along with the rest of the section, will find out their placement when the seeds and schedule are released on Saturday, May 28.
