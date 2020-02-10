The alarm goes off as day is breaking to a clear morning. I take a look out the window and see fresh snow. The driveway is covered, but it may be only an inch or so. I probably won’t have to do anything with it this morning.
In flannel-lined jeans and a parka, I take the dog out for her morning walk. OK, it’s 3 or 4 inches. I look up at the roof. Icicles hang from the gutter, gleaming in the early sunlight, ominously joined by cousins dropping out of the soffits. Snowflakes on the roof glitter and taunt. You can’t touch us up here. We’re happy to soak up some sun and melt. We’ll see you inside.
The inches on the driveway are more seductive. There’s not that much of us. You don’t need to do anything about it now. Once you’ve driven over us a few times you won’t even know we were here. But underneath the fresh snow, the hard-packed layer of the stuff gets more dense and smooth. A bobsled run in the making. I resign myself to snow removal.
Do I use the tractor with the big blower on the back, or the walk-behind? The tractor is faster, but not if it doesn’t make it back up the hill. I’ll chance it. The tractor backs down the driveway with no problem. Then the moment of truth—getting back up the hill for the next pass. I put the machine into high gear, gun the engine and lock the differential. My heart skips a beat when the wheels start to spin, but momentum wins the day and the tractor is back at the top.
The driveway done; the roof comes next. I carry the roof rake through the house to the second story deck, lean over the rail as far as I can, and pull it across the roof. The icicles attend a family reunion 20 feet down.
The sidewalk and deck can wait. I gulp down breakfast and get dressed for the office. Pulling out of the garage, the wind makes a picturesque scene as it whips up the snow from the pines. And drops a new layer on the driveway.
I turn on the radio. “A mix of sun and clouds today with a high in the upper teens and low in the single digits. The clouds will build through the afternoon with 2 to 4 inches of new snow expected across the metro overnight.”
I switch the station to Jimmy Buffet.
Doug Mueller is a creative writer and intellectual property attorney. He and his wife Suzi, a visual artist and jazz musician, live in Stillwater.
