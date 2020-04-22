Two sisters who love to hunt both tagged out a turkey this season. Left is 11-year-old Callie Petersen, who shot a 25 lbs. turkey last Thursday afternoon and right is 9-year-old Autumn Petersen, who shot a 24 lbs. turkey on opening morning last Wednesday. The girls are the daughters of Chris and Tammy Petersen of Spring Grove.
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Minnesota health officials confirm case of novel coronavirus in Morrison County
- Otsego family hopes Rosie the dog is headed home
- Second man charged in Ramsey gun store burglary
- Two dead in Forest Lake
- First COVID-19 case confirmed in Mille Lacs County
- Former Lakeville mayor dies
- Tornado drill sirens set for Thursday, April 16
- District 192 School Board offers superintendent position to Jason Berg
- Brother, sister die in murder-suicide
- Many lights to shine Monday night in Princeton
Images
Videos
Commented
- Judge Thomas B. Poch (6)
- Todd James Staples (4)
- If you have PPE to donate, contact Morrison County Public Health to coordinate (2)
- Doris Jean Hirman (2)
- Jeff "ABE" Abel (2)
- Letter: Connexus Energy: ‘Half-truths’? (2)
- Marjorie "Joyce" Vessel (2)
- Fillmore W. Olson (1)
- Mary Ellen Lapham (1)
- Jared D. Hoheisel (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.