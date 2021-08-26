Those desiring something different to end the summer can be part of an extraordinary event.
Against the backdrop of Kingsley Lake on the grounds of the Chart House in Lakeville, local residents have an opportunity to don their best threads and enjoy an evening of music, food and camaraderie. The best part? It’s all to benefit Minnesotans struggling from financial hardship.
The 30-Days Foundation is sponsoring Relief Fest 4-11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, with headliners the Andrew Walesch Big Band’s Frank Sinatra tribute an Mick Sterling and the Stud Brothers. Sterling, a prominent Minnesota entertainer, also happens to be the founder of The 30-Days Foundation.
The 30-Days Foundation was established in 2011 after Sterling experienced challenges in his own life and watched family and friends struggle at various times.
“It starts with misfortunes you don’t expect … one, two. You can’t stop that flow (of misfortunes) and it snowballs from there. People get in this hole and they can’t get out,” Sterling said.
In the time span of 10-12 days, Sterling witnessed these scenarios happening all around him and began to realize it might be his calling.
“It was just screaming at me to be noticed,” he said.
Sterling asked himself how to stop that momentum and realized that if a charity could help by taking care of just one thing, it could possibly change the whole trajectory.
Sterling sat down to brainstorm his idea, and eventually reached what he calls the “head-nodding moment” – the money supplied by the charity wouldn’t go to the individual, but would instead go toward paying a select provider where money was owed and the service was critical.
“I did a bit of research, and I couldn’t believe no one had thought of it before,” Sterling said with a chuckle. “The whole idea is unique in its simplicity. The funds won’t be misused and it helps all of the parties.”
Sterling started working with individuals and companies to raise funds, with the goal to provide one-time grants for items including rent, utilities, fuel, medical bills, school supplies and much more.
Mary is one recipient of The 30-Days Foundation grant. In July 2019, she was burned after falling into a fire pit during a camping trip in northern Minnesota. She suffered second- and third-degree burns and was airlifted to Minneapolis. She spent 12 days in the hospital and another month at home for her recovery. She return to limited employment, but she saw the medical costs rack up. Her employer had paid her salary while she was home-bound and worked around her limited mobility, but the bills continued to accumulate.
The 30-Days Foundation paid the balance of her ambulance bill, letting Mary focus others.
“That donation gave me such a sense of relief,” said Mary. “It took such a burden off of me. It gave me that extra time to heal and get back to work.”
She also felt the outflowing of support from her community.
“I felt loved and cared for by not just the foundation, but by Lakeville and my fellow Minnesotans,” she said. “It was such a huge blessing.”
Relief Fest is a new revenue stream for The 30-Days Foundation.
For several years, the foundation’s golf tournament Brackett’s Crossing Country Club was a primary fundraiser. They switched to a concert after a suggestion from Grant Scherer, founder of Full Cut Productions.
The 30-Days Foundation kicked off the first Relief Fest at the Chart House in 2019.
“The first year we were able to raise in excess of $50,000 net which exceeded what we had done at any of the golf tournaments,” said Corey Tewalt, Blue Ribbon Motors owner. “Last year with COVID, we were limited with participation but thanks to incredible sponsorships we were able to exceed the $50,000 we met the first year.”
Motorwerks BMW, AgMotion, GEN Financial, MVP, EPIC Associates, Sales Force, James R. Hill Inc. and Metro Equity are just some of the sponsors that support Sterling’s vision.
“It’s such an incredible charity,” Tewalt said. “It’s a bit of a stop gap. Where larger charities take care of big ticket needs, this catches the people sliding through the cracks that don’t always qualify.”
Now in its third year, Relief Fest has added VIP experiences and corporate sponsorship levels.
“The atmosphere and vibe are amazing,” Tewalt said. “People absolutely love the venue. The music and entertainment is awesome, but the energy around the idea of the cause is what elevates this to another level.”
Dick Carbone, the CEO and founder of Higher Standards, who helped found Relief Fest died before he could enjoy the third-annual event, but his spirit will touch the event from the The Dick Carbone Stage.
“He really was there from the very beginning and was one of Sterling’s largest contributors. He continued to be every year. His loss will reverberate without a doubt,” Tewalt said.
Another benefit of the concert is that overhead costs are lowered since Sterling oversees its administration and offers his work pro-bono. It allows for more money to go toward needy Minnesotans.
The 30-Days Foundation has provided relief to over 100,000 Minnesotans and their families, and plans to launch its next initiative to help cancer patients and their families.
Relief Fest tickets are available for $50 per person. Further information including sponsorships can be found at relieffest.the30-daysfoundation.org.
For those unable to attend, tax-deductible donations can be made to foundation at the30-daysfoundation.org.
Those in need of assistance can email a request to the30daysfoundation@live.com or text 952-334-9996. Phone calls are not accepted.
