Residents near the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant may notice extra activity in response to a simulated emergency. The drill allows the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, along with other state, county and city agencies, to test their response in the event of an incident at the plant. Residents do not need to be alarmed by emergency responders carrying out their duties.
