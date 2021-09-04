The city of Fridley is hosting its first citywide cleanup 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.
The volunteer event encourages community members and groups to clean up local parks, trails, neighborhoods, streets and other places around the city.
The city of Fridley is looking for residents, neighborhood groups, community organizations and local businesses to organize and host clean-up locations as a part of the event. People can participate in the event in three ways:
• Organize and host a clean-up site: Learn more about hosting and organizing a site online. Register your host site by Friday, Sept. 10, online, or by calling 763-572-3579.
• Join a clean-up site: A list of sites will be on the website a couple days before the event.
• Do it yourself: Community members can also participate in the event on their own. Head out any time on Saturday, Sept. 25, or Sunday, Sept. 26, to pick up trash and litter in parks, on trails or in your neighborhood.
Learn more about participating in citywide cleanup, including how to register a host site, by visiting FridleyMN.gov/CityWideCleanUp.
Contact Community Engagement Specialist Alyssa Kruzel with questions at 763-572-3579 or Alyssa.Kruzel@FridleyMN.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.