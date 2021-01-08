When a Wright County deputy approached a shoplifting suspect in the Monticello Target parking lot, the deputy found more than suspected stolen merchandise.
Several hypodermic needles were scattered throughout the car of Justine Reisdorf. Drug paraphernalia, suspected heroin and marijuana, and five counterfeit $100 bills were also identified in Reisdorf’s vehicle.
Now the 32-year-old Minneapolis woman is facing charges of 5th degree drug possession and possession of counterfeit currency in Wright County District Court stemming from the Dec. 22, 2020 incident.
According to a criminal complaint, Reisdorf was being investigated for an alleged shoplifting incident when she left the Target store shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
A Wright County deputy approached Reisdorf in the store parking lot after she entered her vehicle.
Inside the vehicle, the deputy observed a glass pipe with burnt marijuana residue in addition to the multiple hypodermic needles. Reisdorf allegedly had in her possession a straw with a white, powder and a folded $20 bill. Both contained a white, powdery substance consistent with heroin, according to the criminal complaint. Reisdorf allegedly admitted the substance was heroin.
Reisdorf also had in her possession a hypodermic needle loaded with a brown, liquid substance, the report states. Both substances have been sent to a crime lab for analysis, according to the criminal complaint.
The five$100 bills Reisdorf had in her possession were determined to be counterfeit after the deputy observed they had the same serial numbers, the report states.
About 13 years ago, Reisdorf was convicted on federal charges of operating a prostitution ring out of Burnsville condominium and hotel where she worked, according to the Sun Thisweek, the Times’ sister paper in Burnsville. She pleaded guilty to use of an interstate facility to promote prostitution; charges of sex trafficking of a minor were dropped. Reisdorf left a residential re-entry center without permission Sept. 13, 2012 and on Sept. 14, 2012 tested positive for controlled substances, violations of her parole. She was sentenced to four months in jail.
Reisdorf has also been convicted of several burglary and theft charges and several drug-related offenses dating back to 2006.
