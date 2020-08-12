If you have not yet responded to the 2020 Census on your own, the U.S. Census Bureau is sending census takers to interview households in person through September 30. You are encouraged to cooperate with census takers and ensure that everyone who was living in your household as of April 1, 2020, is counted.
There is still time to respond to the census on your own:
Online - at 2020Census.gov
By phone – call 844-330-2020
For non-English language support, go to 2020Census.gov/languages.
Respond now so you will not need to be visited by a census taker to obtain your census response.
Your response is important in order for our community to receive our fair share of representation in government and our fair share of billions in federal funds that flow to state and local communities. These funds support services such as hospital and emergency services, schools and job training, roads and more.
What Households Can Expect
The Census Bureau will provide face masks to census takers and requires that census takers wear a mask while conducting their work. They will follow CDC and local public health guidelines when they visit. Census takers must complete a virtual COVID-19 training on social distancing protocols and other health and safety guidance before beginning their work in neighborhoods.
Census takers are hired from local communities. All census takers speak English, and many are bilingual. If a census taker does not speak the householder’s language, the household may request a return visit from a census taker who does. Census takers will also have materials on hand to help identify the household’s language.
How to Identify Census Takers
Census takers can be easily identified by a valid government ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date on the badge. To confirm a census taker’s identity, the public may contact their regional census center to speak with a Census Bureau representative, by calling 844-330-2020.
If no one is home when the census taker visits, they will leave a notice of their visit with information about how to respond online, by phone or by mail. See the attached Notice of Visit form.
For more information about census takers: 2020Census.gov/census-takers
