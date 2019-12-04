The Monticello School District is opening its doors to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
Under a cooperative agreement between the school district and sheriff’s office, Wright County deputies will have an office inside Monticello High School.
The deputy work space will be located inside Door 1 of the high school on the east side of the high school building. The office is replacing a similar space utilized by the sheriff’s office at the City of Monticello’s Prairie Center, which is also the home to FiberNet.
The move of the office from downtown to the high school mirrors a similar project at Delano High School, implemented a year ago under the guidance of Sgt. Eric Leander of the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Superintendent Eric Olson said.
The idea to have a sheriff’s office in the schools was also a topic in the 2018 sheriff’s office election, where Sheriff Sean Deringer, then a candidate for sheriff, talked on the campaign trail of moving local sheriff’s stations into the schools.
With the school and sheriff’s office already collaborating with school resource officers in its buildings and the D.A.R.E. curriculum being taught by sheriff’s office personnel, school officials saw an opportunity to build on an already good relationship between the school and law enforcement.
“It’s all about relationships,” Olson said.
“We saw another opportunity to connect educators with law enforcement,” he said.
Officials from the school and sheriff’s office also saw an opportunity to build on the positive relationships between the sheriff’s office and student body.
The deputies’ new office is in a location once earmarked within the school for a parking attendant. Deputies will have access to the office 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Olson said. It’s in a location where deputies can “slip in and slip out” throughout the day, he said.
Olson noted that another win-win aspect of the relationship is that students will have an opportunity to see law enforcement in a light other than at the scene of a crime, traffic stop, or emergency where many might have their only interactions with law enforcement.
“They will often see officers in khakis and a polo shirt and see them as professionals and not always as someone who is working a crime,” Olson said.
“We want our community to know that you can expect to see an increased presence of law enforcement vehicles at the school during the day and night, and potentially increased visibility of officers during evening events at Monticello High School,” school officials said.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
