The Washington County Sheriff’s Office will receive a $124,564 Driving While Intoxicated officer enforcement grant for 2022 after the County Board accepted the grant from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Sept. 28.
The grant funds the salary and training of one officer for one year with the purpose of identifying and arresting intoxicated drivers. A previous grant allowed for the creation of a new full-time position. This grant will continue the position for a fourth year and will be effective Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022. No local match is required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.