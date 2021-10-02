The Washington County Sheriff’s Office will receive a $124,564 Driving While Intoxicated officer enforcement grant for 2022 after the County Board accepted the grant from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Sept. 28.

The grant funds the salary and training of one officer for one year with the purpose of identifying and arresting intoxicated drivers. A previous grant allowed for the creation of a new full-time position. This grant will continue the position for a fourth year and will be effective Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022. No local match is required.

Load comments