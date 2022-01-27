The following incidents were reported to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department. 

Arrested: No Princeton or Milaca residents were arrested.

Incident reports:

Dec. 28, 2021- Hudson Hardware on Fremont Ave. in Zimmerman reported the theft of two wheelbarrows from outside the building. Estimated value is $300.

Jan. 3 - Holiday Gas Station on 165th Ave. SE in Becker Township reported a gas drive-off in the amount of $32.44.

Jan. 4 - Marshal Mehlos reported the theft of a 3500-watt Predator generator from a property on 173rd Ave. SE in Becker Township. Estimated value is $900.

Jan. 11 - Bell Auto Sales in Baldwin Township reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle on its lot. Estimated value is $1,200.

