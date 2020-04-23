Nichole Marie Harris, 39 of Becker, MN 55308 for FEL Flee in Motor Vehicle, FEL Drugs 5th Degree and Anoka County & Sherburne County warrants.
Joseph Lawrence Johnson, 27 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 for GM Domestic Assault, MSD 5th Degree Domestic Assault and MSD Criminal Damage to Property.
Samantha Rebecca Slentz, 31 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for FEL Bribery, FEL 4th Degree Assault and MSD Domestic Assault.
Sean Michael Steinberg, 22 of Princeton, MN 55371 for FEL Receiving Stolen Property.
Hunter Allen Schuh, 21 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for FEL Receiving Stolen Property.
Jodee May Gamache, 32 of Mora, MN 55051 for FEL Drugs 5th Degree.
Gregg Allen Pickar, 59 of Minneapolis, MN 55404 for GM Contraband into a Correctional Facility, MSD Driving after Revocation, MSD False Name and DOB and a US Marshal warrant.
Ryan Robert Bjorstrom, 33 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Mark Paul Antrim, 58 of Blaine, MN 55434 on a Sherburne County warrant.
William Leon Jones, 51 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 on Carlton County and Itasca County warrants.
On April 6th, Pleasureland RV on 12th St SE in Haven Township reported the theft of 2 door handles off enclosed trailers. Estimated cost to repair and replace is $1,000.00.
On April 15th, Matthew Ryan on 322nd Ave NW in Blue Hill Township reported the theft of a 2011 Haulmark Trailer (enclosed and white in color). Estimated value of item taken is $6,200.00.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.