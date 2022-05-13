More garbage is being brought to the Elk River Landfill following closure of a garbage burner in Elk River in 2019, accelerating the rate at which it is filling up, and the site also faces an environmental contamination issue.
“We have a plume of contaminants which is moving towards wells, and at some point we are going to have to deal with that,” said Sherburne County Administrator Bruce Messelt. He noted that there is no cleanup plan in place at this point.
Messelt offered a frank assessment of the landfill situation during a regional economic development update on April 26 at The Links at Northfork in Ramsey. The event was hosted by the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce.
Messelt and four area city administrators who participated in the event were asked a number of questions, including one dealing with the landfill. Moderator Kevin Bergstrom noted that the Elk River Landfill will soon be full and no longer able to accept trash.
Messelt said the closure of Great River Energy’s refuse-derived-fuel project in Elk River has resulted in a significant increase in garbage going to the Elk River Landfill. The GRE project included a processing plant where garbage was sorted and shredded into a refuse-derived fuel and a power plant where that fuel was burned to generate electricity — both located in Elk River.
More garbage being brought to the landfill is going to accelerate the use of existing landfill cells and will probably accelerate a permit request to expand the landfill, Messelt said.
“There are a lot of folks who aren’t necessarily sure that we should be the Twin Cities’ garbage dump,” he added.
Zimmerman City Administrator Randy Piasecki said Livonia Township has some interest in using some of the land the township controls for future expansion of the landfill.
“We all produce the trash. We all know that. We all know it needs to be accommodated and handled,” Piasecki said.
He said Sherburne County is in a rather unique position, having the landfill and that it is triple regulated. The state, Sherburne County and the city of Elk River are all watching the landfill to make sure it’s developed, monitored and handled correctly, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.