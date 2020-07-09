Jeffrey Steven Moe, 43 of Coon Rapids, MN 55404 for GM Domestic Assault.
Damarlo Donte Lohnes, 34 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL Domestic Assault - Strangulation.
Brandon Robert Strub, 29 of Vadnais Heights, MN 55127 for FEL 3rd Degree Drugs.
David Lelyn Doering, 43 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs and MSD Domestic Assault.
Amy Marie Jarrett, 19 of Brownsdale, MN 55918 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
Bryan William Haumschild, 47 of Proctor, MN 55810 for MSD Violation of an Order for Protection.
Jessica Ann Delgado, 36 of Elk River, MN 55330 on Sherburne County and Wright County warrants.
Corey Thomas Maxey, 32 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 on Department of Corrections and a Hennepin County warrants.
Sydney Phillip Monette, 35 of Fargo, ND 58103 on a State of North Dakota warrant.
