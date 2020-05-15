During this continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sherburne County Government Center will now re-open for business, including for limited In-Person Appointments for Essential Services, as county workers remain committed to providing essential services to the public.
At this time, the Driver License Center will remain closed. We will update our County website when the State of Minnesota has given approval and we are ready to again accept appointments for Driver’s License.
Beginning Monday, May 18, most government services will be provided through County Department websites, through email or US mail, and via phone/fax calls.
If it is necessary to have a face-to-face interaction with county employees to conduct or transact essential business, an appointment must be made.
The County has created an online appointment scheduling portal that can be found at:
https://www.co.sherburne.mn.us/1132/6341/Appointments
This portal can also be found by going to the main county website and hovering over the “How Do I” headline and then clicking on the “Make Appointments Online” link.
That web page also has contact information for all County departments. We urge residents who need access to services to use our website or make a phone call.
We are making this change to comply with social distancing and limited assembly standards that health care professionals are recommending in response to the spreading COVID-19 outbreak.
We continue to urge everyone who is sick or who isn’t feeling well to STAY HOME and to avoid coming to the Government Center.
