Sherburne County Commissioner Raeanne Danielowski faces challenge by Paul Fanberg

Raeanne Danielowski*
Address: 981 Nicollet Ave. NW, Big Lake
Family: Husband – Erv. Children – Jeremy and Patty. Grandchildren –Jackson, Gaby, Kaylee and Blayne.
Education: High School graduate
Age: 64
1. Previous experience in elected office:
Currently serving my fourth year as Sherburne County commissioner. Prior to my current elected office, I served six years as mayor of Big Lake and four years as a council member.
2. Previous civic and community involvement:
•Chairman of the Spud Fest Committee for 11 years
•Big Lake Lions member and involved with the organization for 39 years
•Big Lake American Legion Auxiliary member - Post 147 for 39 years
•Founding member of the Big Lake Beyond the Yellow Ribbon
•Founding committee member to establish the Big Lake Veterans Memorial
•Supporter of the Big Lake Ambassador Scholarship Program
•Member of the Big Lake Chamber of Commerce and Industry
•Member of the Big Lake Community Lake Association
•Member of Saron Lutheran Church
•Board member of The Big Lake Wave Youth Center and member of its building committee
•Board member of Options, Inc.
3. What do you hope to accomplish if elected to the Sherburne County Board?
I plan to continue to work hard on fiscal responsibility, public safety, supporting our veterans and their families, supporting our law enforcement needs and court system. I believe in holding offenders accountable for their actions. Improving our transportation needs is also a top priority. I will continue to work with MnDOT, the Federal Highway Association and our local Central Mississippi River Regional Planning Partnership (CMRP) to identify a new alterative river crossing for our area. I plan to continue to encourage economic growth and job creation. Finally, I plan to continue to make improvements to our broadband access and affordability. In 2016, we were ranked 49th out of 87 counties in broadband access and since then we have worked to achieve our current ranking of 13th out of 87 counties in broadband access and eighth in digital equity.
4. There will be a significant turnover on the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners with two of its members not seeking reelection. What skills do you have in working with others to reach consensus on polarizing issues, and, at the end of the day, be able to work well together in the future? Provide an example if you can.
I will bring my 14 years of experience in elected leadership and decision making to the table. Over the past 14 years, I have talked though issues, listened to others’ viewpoints, and researched information needed to work towards making decisions. At the end of the day, you take the vote, and there will be times that you disagree, but hopefully you will be able to agree to disagree respectfully, and work to make all the decisions made the best possible.
5. If elected, describe how you would weigh your decision-making process based on your own views, input from residents and recommendations from county advisory commissions and the administration. How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to a recommendation to the board and/or citizen input?
I would approach my decision-making process the same as outlined in the above question (#4), but I will add that I feel all decisions need to be made with an open mind.
6. What previous decisions of the Sherburne County Board have you liked and disliked and why?
I liked the decision that we made to prioritize improving our broadband access and reliability, because in this day and age broadband is important in so many aspects of people’s daily lives. I also like that we are committed to working with the Central Mississippi River Regional Planning Partnership (CMRP) for finding solutions to our transportation needs.
7. What should be done at the county level to attract and retain new employees as the workforce loses its most seasoned employees to retirement? Speak to the issues of salaries and benefits that are negotiated as well as workplace morale that can be impacted by many non-negotiable factors.
The county negotiates with 10 unions, and I feel it is important to continue to provide competitive wages, benefits and a safe and healthy workplace. I feel all these things are important so we can be the employer of choice when people are looking for jobs.
8. What would you like to be able to say about Sherburne County in five to 10 years that can’t be said now?
I would like to be able to say in five to 10 years that we have achieved first in broadband access out of the 87 counties in Minnesota. Also, that we achieved our Mississippi river crossing project.
9. What should be the role of Sherburne County to spur economic development in Sherburne County?
We need to continue to support our EDA (Economic Development Authority) and to work with all of our cities and townships to help them market and attract new businesses that will create jobs and help to lower taxes.
10. The demands on health and human services have increased, and the need for increased staffing is expected to continue. What factors will you consider when making your decision whether to approve such requests?
This is true. The demands on health and human services have increased as the county continues to grow, and the increase in state mandates are placing a higher volume of workload and demands on the staff that we currently have. Before approving requests for increased staffing, I would want to evaluate current caseloads and any extra work demands that staff have and see if there is a way to alleviate or restructure any positions that we can to reduce that workload. Then, from there look at approving any hiring that is needed. It is important to me to avoid employee burnout and turnover.
11. Many of the challenges facing the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners have a direct tie to decisions made in offices outside of the county, at the state capitol and in Washington, D.C. What, if anything, should be done differently to help chart Sherburne County’s course?
Stopping unfunded mandates would be very helpful.
12. Why should people elect you?
I am a 46-year resident and business owner of Big Lake. My passion lies in serving the best interests of the Big Lake community and Sherburne County. As a local business owner, manager of our 400-acre farm in southern Minnesota, property owner and taxpayer in Sherburne County for 46 years, I will apply good business sense to government decision making. I will also represent the taxpayer by providing leadership that reflects fiscal responsibility and common sense. I want lower taxes just like you do! I believe in the Big Lake community and Sherburne County and its future successes. My many years of participation in community and county issues, service on various committees and many years of business experience has prepared me to be a more effective elected official on many levels. My extensive years of experience and leadership serving the Big Lake community will make a difference!
