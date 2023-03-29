Snowblowers, loader equipment and some county attorney staffing costs will be paid for with American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners approved the following Tuesday, March 21:
• $128,062 to cover two-thirds of the cost of two new positions in the county attorney’s office. Due to a large increase in caseloads, an assistant county attorney position and a legal administrative assistant position were approved as part of the 2023 budget; using some ARPA funds this year helps soften the impact on the property tax levy. In 2024 ARPA will pay for one-third of the cost of the positions with two-thirds covered by the levy, and in 2025 they will be fully funded by the levy.
• $101,138 for public works snow removal equipment, specifically two snowblowers and mounting brackets for two county tractors.
• $46,200 to cover some personnel costs. County Attorney Kathy Heaney said they have been continuing to work on a backlog of cases, they lost an experienced attorney to a neighboring county and the staff has been spread “extraordinarily thin.” Sherburne County contracted with the Elk River city prosecutor’s firm and a retired county attorney to help cover the workload; the $46,200 represents costs from last year through March 2023 and is eligible to be covered by ARPA funds.
