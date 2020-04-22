passed away April 7, 2020, at St. Cloud Hospital with her son, Montgomery, and husband, Wayne, at her side. A celebration of her life to be announced. She is survived by her husband, Wayne; children, Montgomery (Lisa), and daughter, MariJane; grandchildren, Logan, Alicia and Alex; sisters, Kathleen (Ron) Fox, Jeanne Joly and Toni (Bill) Benjamin. She is preceded in death by her father, Anthony; mother, Catherine; son, Alexander. Sharon grew up in North Minneapolis. Graduated from Patrick Henry High School in 1958. She worked at several jobs. Sharon met and married the love of her life Wayne. They were married January 1966. They had three children and resided mostly in Brooklyn Park, Minn. She was a stay at home mom. She later worked at the Osseo High School. Sharon was selfless, courageous and strong. A very admirable human being. She touched the lives of many and spent countless hours helping others in need. Sharon served our Lord and her church. Sharon will be sorely missed by many. Sharon was an extraordinary woman. The memory of her will never be forgotten by the people who knew her. As she often said, God Bless You.

