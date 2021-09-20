The Washington County Board of Commissioners proclaimed September as Library Card Sign-Up Month Sept. 14.

This national campaign emphasizes the importance of library cards to a child’s education and to combat illiteracy. The campaign first started in 1987 as a response to then Secretary of Education William Bennett who encouraged a campaign because “every child should obtain a library card and use it.”

Washington County Library is celebrating September as Library Card Sign-up Month by promoting the benefits of signing up for a library card, including access to materials and resources that serve students of all ages, as well as lifelong learners, job seekers, small business owners, and more. To acknowledge the important role libraries play in communities and to encourage everyone to sign up for their own library card, September 2021 was declared as Library Card Sign-Up Month in Washington County.

