Burns, Dondrae Cornelius Deshune, age 21, of Annandale, sentenced on 01/06/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Violent Threats to 20 days jail. Sentenced by Judge Davis.
Cerney, Mark William, age 36, of Faribault, sentenced on 01/08/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 21 months prison. Sentenced for Felony Theft to 21 months prison. Sentenced by Judge Davis.
Gustafson, Krysten Ann, age 31, of Hillman, sentenced on 01/03/20, for Felony Check Forgery to 275 days jail. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
LePage, Jacob Stephen, age 38, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 01/03/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Second Degree to 58 months prison, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, pay $75 public defender co-payment. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
Linder, Trever Ray, age 27, of South Haven, sentenced on 12/31/19 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days jail, $300 fine; 90 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, undergo an anger management assessment and follow all recommendations, have no contact with victim, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days jail, $300 fine; 89 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, have no contact with victim, follow above conditions. Sentenced by Judge Tenney.
Lundgren Michael Todd, age 43, of Montrose, sentenced on 01/08/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 309 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 56 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, undergo counseling and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Strand.
Martinez, Amaro, age 35, of Cokato, sentenced on 01/08/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 36 days jail. Sentenced by Judge Strand.
Merkle, Deborah Ann, age 59, of Monticello, sentenced on 12/31/19 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to pay $400 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, serve 40 hours community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
Peterson, Alexander Vaughn, age 21, of Arden Hills, sentenced on 01/03/20 for three counts of Felony Burglary in the Second Degree to 99 days jail, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, pay restitution, complete cognitive skills program, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
Phillips, Kelly Marie, age 44, of Montrose, sentenced on 01/09/20 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 87 days, $700 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, attend Awareness Panel for Impaired Drivers, complete a Level I driving program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
Riedy, Neenah Patricia, age 21, of South Haven, sentenced on 01/06/20 for Felony Criminal Vehicular Operation to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 90 days jail, provide DNA sample, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 30 days electronic home monitoring. Sentenced by Judge Davis.
Roushar, Jerrid Anderson, age 30, of Monticello, sentenced on 01/03/20, for Probation Violations for Felony Assault in the Fifth Degree to 15 months prison, provide DNA sample. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
Smith, Marvin, age 59, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 01/06/20 for Felony Failure to Register as Predatory Offender to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 45 days jail, provide DNA sample, complete a sex offender treatment program and follow all recommendations, have no contact with minor females unless approved by probation agent and therapist, undergo a psychosexual assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of pornography, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, register as a predatory offender, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor Indecent Exposure to 365 days jail; 320 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 45 days jail, concurrent, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, have no contact with victim, have no use or access to the internet without monitoring software and approval from probation agent, follow above conditions. Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor Indecent Exposure to 365 days jail; 320 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 45 days jail, concurrent, have no contact with victim, follow above conditions. Sentenced by Judge Davis.
Wood, Colgate Jr., age 38, of Eden Prairie, sentenced on 01/06/20 for Felony Violent Threats to a stay of execution for three years on conditions of probation, serve 90 days jail, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skills program, undergo an anger management assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Davis.
