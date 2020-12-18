Corrales, Petter Guillermo, age 20, of Elk River, sentenced on 12/16/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree to a stay of imposition for ten years on conditions of probation, serve 124 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, undergo counseling and follow all recommendations, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Assault in the Second Degree to 124 days jail.
Dexter, Robert Edward, age 29, of Monticello, sentenced on 12/10/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Driving After Cancellation to 105 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no same or similar violations.
Gordon, Randy Allen, age 57, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 12/16/20 for two counts of Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 20 days on electronic home monitoring, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Koenig, Jody Lee, age 47, of Clearwater, sentenced on 12/16/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 9 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, follow all recommendations of treatment center, including aftercare, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill program, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Mathewson, Alexander James, age 22, of Otsego, sentenced on 12/16/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 362 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, serve 27 days on electronic home monitoring, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Moe, Eric Michael, age 42, of Otsego, sentenced on 12/15/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, serve 5 days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Moore, Daniel Walter, age 41, of Bay City, Oregon, sentenced on 12/10/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Endanger Child to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 343 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 22 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Randelin, Seth Christian, age 43, of Otsego, sentenced on 12/11/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 355 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 20 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Schram, Joseph Theodore, age 25, of Montrose, sentenced on 12/09/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 319 days, $2,950 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 46 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Zuniga, Martin Felix III, age 41, of Watertown, sentenced on 12/09/20 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 87 days, $850 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $150 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level I driving program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
